Srinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir reached 17,920 on Sunday with 615 new cases, while the death toll rose to 312 after seven patients succumbed to the disease, officials said.

One death took place in Jammu and six were reported from the Kashmir valley, they said.

With this, the death toll in the Union Territory reached 312, of which 289 were from the valley and 23 were from the Jammu region, the officials said.

Of the 615 new cases, 136 were from the Jammu region and 479 were from the valley, they said.

There are now 7,680 active cases in the UT, while a total of 9,928 patients have recovered from the infection, they added.

The cases detected on Sunday included 145 people who had returned to the UT recently.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded a maximum of 209 new cases followed by 88 in Budgam.

