Srinagar, Nov 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has begun the process of procuring Linear Accelerator (LINAC), a state-of-the-art medical equipment for cancer treatment for Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Minister for Health Sakeena Itoo said on Sunday.

"The health sector is a priority sector for the government and we are determined to provide world-class medical facilities to people here. This measure (LINAC procurement) has been taken in that direction and is one among many efforts the government has initiated for enhancing cancer treatment facilities across J&K," she said.

The minister said LINAC is expected to significantly improve cancer treatment outcomes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Itoo said that patients, especially those belonging to economically weaker sections, will no longer need to travel outside J-K for advanced cancer treatment after the establishment of the facility at the SKIMS hospital.

The minister also said the facility will reduce the financial burden on families.

An official spokesman said the LINAC will be procured by the SKIMS for the State Cancer Institute at an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore.

Linear accelerator (LINAC) is a sophisticated device, with an integrated CT Scanner or an integrated MRI for image guidance that generates high-energy X-rays and electron beams, which can precisely destroy cancer cells.

