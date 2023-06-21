New Delhi, June 21 (PTI) Launched almost a month after the premiere of the movie solving the curious case of two missing premium 'kathals', an ongoing food festival here in the capital is tempting Delhiites with an array of delectable and new-found jackfruit-inspired dishes -- Uncle Hong variety or not.

The 15-day gala, underway at coastal cuisine restaurant Sana-Di-Ge, aims to highlight the "remarkable versatility and exquisite taste of jackfruit" through the unique food pop-up.

Jackfruit, a tropical fruit known for its fibrous texture and ability to mimic the texture of meat, is a favourite among vegans, vegetarians, and even those looking to explore new flavour profiles.

From appetisers, main courses to even desserts, a team of chefs at the restaurant has crafted an innovative menu that showcases the versatility of jackfruit in both savoury and sweet creations.

The preparations on the menu include 'Halasina Hannina Rassa', 'Halasina Kai Ghee Roast', 'Kathal ki Galouti', 'Halasina Hannina Idli', 'Jackfruit Biryani' and 'Halasina Hannina Payasamand'.

"The versatility of jackfruit is truly remarkable, and we are thrilled to showcase its potential in our restaurant. We have spent extensive time experimenting with jackfruit, and the results are exceptional.

"We look forward to surprising and delighting our guests with these exciting jackfruit-inspired dishes," said Sukesh Kanchan, executive chef at Sana-Di-Ge, in a statement.

The food goes off the table on June 30.

