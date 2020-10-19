Krishna/Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy held an aerial survey and reviewed the flood-affected areas in the state as well as the situation of the Krishna river on Monday.

He also inspected the flood-affected areas of Krishna and Guntur districts.

Reddy was accompanied by Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and other officials.

He took stock of the flood situation in the areas of river Krishna. Recently, Reddy has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking financial aid to face this flood situation.

After the survey, the Chief Minister held a review with the officials wherein he told the officials to assess the crop loss immediately and provide input subsidy to the farmers, so that it will be useful to the farmers for investment in rabi crop.

The state government is already providing free ration and five essential commodities in flood affected areas of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts. (ANI)

