India News | Jagan Reddy's Role in Vivekananda Reddy's Murder Case Should Be Investigated: Former Minister Kidari Shravan Kumar

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Former Minister and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kidari Shravan Kumar said that there should be an inquiry into Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy's role in Vivekananda Reddy's murder case.

Throwing a volley of questions at the Chief Minister, Shravan Kumar said at a press conference at the Vizag Party office today, "Jagan gang killed YS Vivekananda Reddy for political gain. Why did Jagan Reddy so accurately say that Babai died with an axe attack? Why did Jagan stop Sunithamma from filing a petition for CBI investigation? Jagan Reddy, who first asked for CBI investigation, then said no, should tell the people of the state. Why did Reddy withdraw the CBI inquiry petition after becoming CM? Why did the progress in the investigation of the case stop when Reddy became the CM?"

Shravan Kumar alleged that Sunithamma said that Jagan Reddy is the reason for such a delay even in a high profile case.

He also claimed that Reddy prevented his brother from being arrested by the CBI while the daughter was fighting to get justice for her father.

"CM Jagan Reddy is stopping the truth from coming out. Jagan Reddy and Co should answer the questions asked by his sister YS Sunitha Reddy who created a tense atmosphere in Kurnool. Jagan Reddy should come out of the palace and admit the truth of killing Vivekananda Reddy. YCP should stop doing corpse politics," Shravan Kumar said.

The TDP leader alleged that Reddy does not even have the minimum qualification to continue as Chief Minister.

"What justice will be given to the elder sisters in the CM state who cannot do justice to a girl child? YCP leaders should stop giving dialogues. If they leave those who killed Viveka, good and bad will be meaningless. It is not a war between the poor and the beggars...it is a war between the murderers and the people of the state, it is a war between the politics of murder... it is a war between the politics of development and a party that does hypocrisy, fraud, conspiracies and intrigues...it is a war between the parties that do development and welfare," Shravan Kumar said.

The TDP leader claimed that if murderers who brutally hacked Vivekananda Reddy to death with an ax are not punished, the lives of citizens will not be protected.

Former Minister Kidari Shravan Kumar said that Jagan Reddy must be defeated to protect human and financial lives. (ANI)

