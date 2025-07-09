Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 9 (PTI) Security has been beefed up ahead of YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled visit to Bangarupalem mandal in Chittoor district on Wednesday, said an police official.

He will meet mango farmers and hear their grievances.

In a joint statement, Anantapur Range DIG Shemushi Bajpai and Chittoor district Superintendent of Police (SP) VN Manikanta Chandolu said that only 500 farmers are allowed at the Mango Yard venue and strict entry restrictions are in place.

The permitted time for the event is from 11 am to 2 pm, said a police official.

Police strictures come in the wake of Reddy's recent visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district, during which one YSRCP supporter allegedly died by falling under a vehicle belonging to Reddy's convoy and another succumbed to heart attack.

"Surveillance with drones and CCTV has been arranged, and special checks are being conducted. Authorities warned that violations will invite serious legal consequences," a police official told PTI.

According to the police, YSRCP is attempting to mobilise nearly 25,000 people using "cash, liquor, and travel support". Subsequently, notices were issued to 377 individuals, including 55 people with criminal records.

The public was reminded of previous instances in other districts where legal cases were filed and individuals faced difficulties.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader SV Satish Kumar Reddy told PTI that several party leaders from various constituencies were detained and put under house arrest by police ahead of the former CM's visit.

"Police are being violent against the YSRCP leaders and supporters. Even the local villagers are being checked and police restricted their entry into the village. Senior leaders who were not coming to this programme were also put under house arrest," he said.

