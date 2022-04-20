Midnapur (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): A three-member team, including a Delhi Police Crime Branch official, arrived in West Bengal's East Midnapore to investigate the links of the accused in Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence case.

Delhi Police Crime Branch ASI Suresh Kumar and the team went to the Sutahata police station from where they were taken to accused Dilshad's home in Golapchak village which comes under the Sutahata police station.

Also Read | DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 168 Posts At dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The officials interacted with the villagers and enquired about the accused.

Later, they visited Hiatpur, the home of another accused Zakir who was arrested in connection with the violence.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Residence Attack: Mumbai Court Sends Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

Speaking to ANI, ASI Suresh Kumar said that the West Bengal police are extending support in the investigation. However, he did not reveal anything about the investigation.

"We are getting proper support from Bengal police. The investigation is going on. But I can't say anything about the investigation. After completion of the investigation, our senior officer will say everything," Suresh Kumar said.

A relative of Zakir said that the team enquired about whether the accused belongs to Bangladesh or West Bengal.

"They asked if he was from Bangladesh or a resident of this place. He is not residing here, nor he is from Bangladesh, he stays in Delhi all the time but he comes here sometimes. This is not his house, but his brother's house. He got married and his in-laws' house is 10 mins away from here, whenever he comes, stays there," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi court sent accused Gulli and Dilshad to 3-day police custody. They were presented before a Delhi court for the first time today, said Rakesh Kaushik, lawyer of one of the accused persons in the Jahangirpuri violence case

Meanwhile, National Security Act (NSA) was on Tuesday imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes, top government officials said.

NSA has been imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir for their involvement in the Jahangirpuri violence, officials said.

The situation turned tense in the north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri soon after stone-pelting and chaos ensued following clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the evening. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)