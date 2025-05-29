Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Congress party is organizing Jai Hind Sabha to honour and pay homage to soilders and armed forces. The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee is all set to hold honour the war veterans, families of martyrs and soilders.

Speaking to ANI, Pratibha Singh, President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, explained the national objective behind the event.

"After the terrorist incident in Pahalgam, a war-like situation emerged and many of our young soldiers lost their lives. The All India Congress Committee has decided to hold Jai Hind Sabha events across the country to honour them and to send a clear message of respect to our armed forces," she said.

"We will honour all veterans and those who have served in previous wars. Rajni Patil and Ajay Maken are both attending this important event in Shimla. The purpose is to express our heartfelt gratitude and respect for those who have risked their lives for national security." She added.

Refuting any political motivation behind the programme, Singh clarified that this event would be purely to honour our armed forces.

"We have made no political statements. This is purely about honouring the brave hearts, be it from the Army, Indian Navel force or Air Force who have risked their lives to protect India. We salute them." Singh said.

"Jai Hind Sabha is about nation, not politics," she added further.

In further comments to ANI, Chetan Chauhan reiterated that the purpose of the Jai Hind Sabha is not political.

"Shimla will witness participation from our AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken, Himachal Congress in-charge Rajni Patil, Chief Minister Sukhu, and state party chief Pratibha Singh, along with hundreds of Congress workers and ministers." Chauhan said.

He criticized the BJP for allegedly using national security for political gain.

"This is not the first time BJP has politicised a military operation. Be it Pulwama or Pahalgam, they have done nothing to ensure justice for the fallen soldiers. Now they're trying to use Operation Sindoor as a political tool, just like their earlier stunts like the 'Tiranga Yatra' or now sindoor distribution. Instead of clarifying the truth about the ceasefire and internal security, they are engaged in high-pitched political drama," he alleged.

"Rahul Gandhi has rightly said a special parliamentary session should be held on these issues. But instead, BJP ministers make indecent remarks about brave officers like Colonel Qureshi and fan religious divisions," he added.

The Congress party, through this event and its statements, is clearly drawing a line between "respect for the armed forces" and "political opportunism on national security." Chauhan added (ANI)

