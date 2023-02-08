Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday hit out at the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government for putting "additional burden" on the exchequer by appointing a deputy chief minister, six chief parliamentary secretaries and advisors with cabinet rank.

Talking to reporters, he said now is the time for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu to deliver and implement the 10 guarantees promised by him to people.

"Development has come to a standstill and institutions opened by the previous BJP government for public welfare have been closed to fulfill the guarantees promised on the eve of the assembly polls, but still people are waiting for implementation of these guarantees...," Thakur said.

The poll promises like restoration of Old Pension Scheme, Rs 1,500 per month to women, 5 lakh jobs to youth and 300 units free electricity, have become thorn in the government's flesh and instead of taking concrete steps to fulfill the promises, the chief minister is only talking about the mounting debt burden, Thakur said.

