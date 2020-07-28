New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy, saying he would always be remembered for his oratory, simplicity and unwavering commitment to principles.

Reddy, a former Union minister and Congress leader, died on this day last year.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 1,072 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches 38,636: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

Releasing 'Padi Bhavajalalu', a Telugu translation of Reddy's book 'Ten Ideologies -- The great asymmetry between agrarianism and industrialism', the vice president described him as a rare politician who was popular across the political spectrum.

He stayed in public life for decades without ever compromising his ideological outlook and personality, Naidu said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Mizoram; 4.4 Magnitude Tremors Felt Close to Champhai, 24th Quake to Jolt The State In Last 6 Weeks.

Recalling his long association with Reddy, the vice president said that right from the time when they used to share the same bench in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, to both becoming spokesperson of their respective party, they had shared a special bonding.

Although they belonged to different parties and ideologies, their friendship never faced any hurdle, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)