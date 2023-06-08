Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) The makers of 'Jaipur foot' has offered to provide prosthetic limbs to those who have lost their legs in the recent Odisha train accident

Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) founder D.R. Mehta, in a letter to the Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav, has offered to serve the amputee free of cost, a release said.

Also Read | Religious Conversion via Gaming App ‘Fortnite’: ‘Tech-Savvy Accused’ Shahnawaz Khan aka Baddo Absconding, Changing Locations Frequently Making It Difficult for Police To Trace.

In his letter, Mehta said the artificial limb fitment facility will be provided at its Khrodah centre near Bhubaneswar free of cost.

All such passengers, who lost their limbs in the tragic rail accident, would be able to get the fitment three months after the amputation as it takes about months for the wounds to heal, he said.

Also Read | Lieutenant Colonel Court-Martialled by Army for Having 'Inappropriate Relationship' With Woman Clerk at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

Alternatively, the BMVSS mobile workshop at Khodarh would reach the various towns and villages in Odisha to serve the amputees, thus they would be able to get the limb fitment at their doorsteps, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)