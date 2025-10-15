Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 15 (ANI): A day after 20 passengers were killed after a bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday, authorities in the District Administration of Jodhpur and Jaisalmer have issued their respective helpline numbers for the public.

The incident took place near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer on Tuesday

District administration said in a message to family members of victims that, "All respected citizens are requested to assist in identifying and assisting the family members of those who are missing or untraceable in the fire accident involving the KK Travels bus (RJ 09PA8040) travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur on Tuesday, October 14th. As directed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the District Administrations of Jodhpur and Jaisalmer are working diligently and actively."

The district administration stated that DNA samples will be collected from two of the deceased's closest relatives to identify them. Special arrangements have been made for this purpose at Cottages 4 and 5 of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Jodhpur, and at the Trauma Centre of Jawahar Hospital, Jaisalmer.

"If anyone in your family is missing, please contact the helpline numbers below and receive the necessary assistance. District Control Room, Jodhpur, 0291-2650349, 2650350, Mahatma Gandhi Hospital- 09414159222, State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Jodhpur 9414919021, Trauma Centre, Jawahar Hospital, Jaisalmer 9460106451, 9636908033, Jaisalmer Helpline Numbers, 9414801400, 8003101400, 02992 252201, 02992 255055".

An expert team is coming to Jodhpur from Ajmer and Bikaner to expedite the DNA identification process, it said.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur to meet those injured in the incident.

Sharing an update on X on Tuesday, Sharma said, "Reached Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur and met with the people injured in the Jaisalmer bus accident and their families. After inquiring about their treatment status from the doctors, I instructed them to ensure all possible medical assistance and the best possible treatment. I pray to God for a speedy recovery for all the injured."

Police Commissioner of Jodhpur, Om Prakash Paswan, said, "16 injured have been brought here from Jaisalmer. 15 injured are receiving treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, and one injured is receiving treatment at Shri Ram Hospital..." (ANI)

