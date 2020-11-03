New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on coronavirus-related challenges.

Jaishankar said he shared with the group coronavirus-related as well as economic developments in India.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Crackers Sold Must Have 'Green Cracker' Logo and Must Be From Authorised Companies, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

"Pleased to participate in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on COVID-related challenges. Thank FM @FP_Champagne of Canada for convening the meeting," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Appreciate the perspectives of Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore and UK. Shared with them the COVID-related and economic developments in India," Jaishankar also wrote on the microblogging site.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Know More About Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Manusmriti Dahan Din, That Landed Amitabh Bachchan's Quiz Show in Controversy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)