Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) Security has been tightened across Punjab ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election, police said on Monday.

Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said commissioners of police and senior Superintendents of police have been directed to install special "nakas" (checkpoints) and enhance patrolling across the state to keep a vigil on anti-social elements in their respective jurisdictions.

"Similarly, SSPs of border districts have been asked to seal the borders by installing inter-state nakas and not to let anyone enter the state without thorough checking and frisking," he added in a statement.

Shukla said apart from enhancing patrolling, the Punjab Police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, have been carrying out regular flag marches, especially in the vulnerable areas, as part of confidence-building measures.

The security would be further strengthened, he added.

"We will uphold the glorious tradition of the Punjab Police to ensure a free and fair poll," the special DGP said.

Punjab Police on Saturday had launched an extensive statewide drive aimed at curbing the sale of illicit liquor and keeping vigil on hooch manufacturers. As many as 306 police teams had raided 813 premises of 775 persons, who were found involved in three cases under the Excise Act in the last two years, an official statement said.

Campaigning for the high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ended on Monday evening. The Jalandhar Lok Sabha (reserved) seat had fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. He had suffered a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur in January this year. Polling will take place from 8 am to 6 pm on May 10, while the counting of votes will be held on May 13.

