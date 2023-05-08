Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) The Punjab government has declared a local holiday on May 10 in government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions in the wake of the bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

The holiday was declared under the Negotiable Instrument Act 1881.

Polling for the the Jalandhar Lok Sabha (reserved) seat will take place on Wednesday from 8 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will be held on May 13.

The seat had fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

The state government, in a statement here, said it has issued a notification directing that any employee, who is a voter of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency and works in the state government offices, boards or corporations and government educational institutions, can apply for a special leave to vote on May 10 by presenting his voter card to the authority concerned.

This leave will not be deducted from the leave account of the officer or employee, it said.

Similarly, in respect of all voters who are employees in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment will be entitled for a paid holiday on May 10, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Monday virtually reviewed the poll preparedness and arrangements for the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh apprised the Punjab CEO that necessary arrangements were being finalised at all 1,972 polling booths as the 98 per cent voter slips had already been distributed to voters.

All these polling booths have the facility of web casting so as to keep a close eye on the election activities, he said, adding dedicated control room was also being set up.

Singh said 302 micro observers will be deployed at 252 sensitive polling stations.

It was also informed that nodal officers have also been deputed at district and assembly constituency levels.

The transportation of electronic voting machines will also be carried out in foolproof security arrangements and 703 GPS-enabled vehicles are engaged for this purpose, the DC said, adding public conveniences especially for 'divyang' and aged voters would also be ensured. Similarly, the facility of wheelchairs will also be ensured.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar informed the Election Commission that nearly 98 per cent licensed arms have already been deposited in the Lok Sabha Constituency and the law and order situation would be maintained at all costs.

