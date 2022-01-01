New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, Indian Medical Association, Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi College of Engineering and Oxfam India are among 5,789 entities whose Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence expired on Saturday.

Of the total 5,789 entities, 600 belong to Delhi and some famous institutes among them include Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, IIT Delhi, Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts and Indian Institute Of Public Administration.

The official website related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act mentions the names of these entities whose registration under the FCRA ceased or validity expired on Saturday.

Sources said either these entities did not apply for renewal of their FCRA licence or the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) rejected their applications after finding some issues in the paperwork.

Among other organisations and entities whose registration under the FCRA ceased or validity expired are Tuberculosis Association Of India, Vishwa Dharamayatan, Maharishi Ayurveda Pratishthan, National Federation Of Fishermen's Cooperatives Ltd, Medical Council of India, Emmanuel Hospital Association.

The Delhi Public School Society, Nuclear Science Centre in JNU, India Habitat Centre, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi College of Engineering, All India Marwari Yuva Manch, Hamdard Education Society, Delhi School Of Social Work Society, Bhartiya Sanskriti Parishad, DAV College Trust and Management Society, India Islamic Cultural Centre and Godrej Memorial Trust are also among these organisations.

The total number of entities underactive or alive category as of Saturday has come down to 16,829 from 22,762, as per the data uploaded on the FCRA website of MHA on Saturday.

In the updated list on January 1, the registration of 5,789 entities has been denied as they did not apply for the renewal of the facility despite several reminder sent by the government.

An MHA official said that the entities were given enough time but they failed to update.

"Even after given extension, still some of the entities had not applied," said MHA sources.

On Friday, MHA had extended the validity of FCRA registration of those entities that were expiring between September 29, 2020, and September 30, 2021, was extended till March 31, 2022. (ANI)

After an extended one day period, the FCRA registration of 18,778 entities was expiring between September 29, 2020 and September 31, 2021.

A total of 12,989 entities applied for the renewal of their FCRA registration between September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2021. Of those, the FCRA registration of 179 associations have been denied by MHA and the application of remaining entities are under scrutiny.(ANI)

