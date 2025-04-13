Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): Baisakhi was celebrated with unity and religious fervour at Gurdwara Chatti Patshahi in Rainawari, Srinagar, and the historic Gurdwara Nangali Saab in Poonch district on Saturday.

In Rainawari, members of the Sikh community gathered in traditional attire and took part in prayers, bhajans, and community celebrations. The festival was marked by a strong message of peace and togetherness, as people of all ages came together to celebrate.

Also Read | Gwalior: Drunk Man Rapes Girlfriend in Madhya Pradesh After Thrashing Her With Belt, Threatens To Kill Her Over Revealing Incident to Anyone.

The Sikh community also offered special prayers for harmony and brotherhood in the region. Hymns were sung seeking an end to all forms of violence and for peace to prevail in Kashmir.

"Baisakhi at Rainawari was not just a festival--it was a celebration of life, love, and hope for a brighter future," said one participant.

Also Read | Actor Vijay Moves Supreme Court Against Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

Meanwhile, at the historical Gurdwara Nangali Saab in Poonch, a holy langar was organised as part of the 326th Khalsa Sirjna Divas celebrations. Devotees from Sikh, Hindu, and Muslim communities participated in the day's events.

Priyanka Singh, a devotee present at the celebration, said, "Today we are present here in a sacred place like Nangali Sahab. People from all sides of Jammu and Kashmir participate here and there is an Ardaas. After that, a fair is held in Nangali Sahab and everyone participates here."

On Security arrangements in J&K on the occasion of Baisakhi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi says, "... J&K Police is always prepared during religious functions or festivities. In this context, strong security arrangements have been made here... J&K Police always try to keep the security situation under control so that the common people can live normal lives."

National Conference leader Gaurav Kumar also extended greetings on the occasion and emphasised the importance of unity and peace. "I first convey my best wishes to everyone a happy Baisakhi and every year, as you know, people from all over the world come here at Dera Nangali. I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir and pray to Thakur Bhai Mila Singh Saheb Ji that peace and tranquility is maintained in our state," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)