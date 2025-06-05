Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar on June 6, marking the completion of the Katra-Sangaldan rail link project.

The new route includes the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, making it a historic milestone for Indian Railways.

Also Read | How To Link Aadhaar With IRCTC Account? Step-by-Step Guide Here As Indian Railways To Mandate e-Aadhaar Authentication for Tatkal Train Ticket Bookings.

The inauguration has sparked excitement among residents in the region,

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Azeez Chandel said, "It will be very convenient if the train service begins here. We are very thankful to the government for working on this. It gives great comfort to the common people."

Also Read | Canara Bank Theft: Robbers Steal 59 Kg Gold and INR 5.2 Lakh Cash in Karnataka's Vijayapura, Place 'Black Magic' Voodoo Doll To Mislead Probe.

Kesar Singh, another local, recalled the area's past and noted the positive change.

"I am very happy the train services started here. Earlier, the situation was bad here because of militancy. But now everything is good here. Nobody thought that the train would come here."

He added, "The train will prove to be very convenient for the people. I applaud PM Modi for doing Operation Sindoor. He gave Pakistan a much-needed response."

Chaudhary Ghulam Hussain urged for more development, "We have been waiting for the train from Katra to arrive as soon as possible for a long time. We want our people to benefit from it. We need such projects in Gulmarg, Srinagar, and Pahalgam."

Hussain said that the expansion will bring employment opportunities for locals.

"If it is brought on the tourism map, it would be very good for us and the people because it would increase our employment opportunities for our children," he said.

Another local, Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, added, "We had no hope that the train would run. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this real. It is a matter of happiness because it can connect us with the rest of India. It was a dream for us, but PM Modi did this in reality."

Meanwhile, security measures have been tightened at Udhampur Railway Station before the Prime Minister's visit. The completion of this link not only boosts regional connectivity but also integrates Jammu and Kashmir more closely with the national railway grid. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)