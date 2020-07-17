Jammu, Jul 17 (PTI) Road travellers coming from outside the Jammu division may be booked and jailed for up to one year if they skipped registration, mandatory sampling and testing for COVID-19, the district administration here said on Friday.

District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan and the district disaster management authority chairperson ordered that all road travellers must get themselves registered at the Ban toll plaza and Purmandal morh checkpoints before entering the district.

"It has been reported that many people arriving from outside the Jammu division are skipping the registration and mandatory sampling, testing and administrative quarantine process. Any violation of the above directions shall result in registration of FIR, initiation of punitive action under section 51 of National Disaster Management Act, 2005, which provides for imprisonment up to 1 year, or fine, or both," the order stated.

People entering Jammu and Kashmir have to undergo a compulsory COVID-19 test, followed by administrative quarantine till the test results come.

Air and train passengers are being sampled immediately on their arrival at the Jammu airport and the Jammu Tawi railway station, respectively, while road travellers are sampled at Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar.

