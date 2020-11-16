Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel area, while higher reaches of Pirpanjal mountain range received heavy snowfall, resulting in the closure of Mughal road, said officials.

After snowfall affected the movement of vehicles, snow was being cleared from the Mughal Road to clear the way.

The maximum temperature in Jammu was marked at 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was at 13 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with a thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning very likely over Western Himalayan region and isolated heavy falls is also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir today, November 16. Rain or snow activity very likely to decrease significantly thereafter," the IMD said.

Thunderstorm (0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0530 hours IST of today) observed at isolated place over Jammu and Kashmir, it added. (ANI)

