India News | Jammu: Two Abducted Sisters Rescued Within 4 Hours, Accused Held

Jammu, Jun 1 (PTI) Two minor sisters were rescued within four hours of their abduction outside Jammu and Kashmir High Court, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Sanjay Chouhan, was also arrested during the rescue operation and further investigation is in progress, a police spokesperson said.

He said the distressed father of the girls, aged around two and four, approached Janipur police station and informed them that her daughters were abducted by an unidentified person outside the court complex.

He along with his wife had gone inside the court to attend a case and had kept her daughters outside. On return he found his daughters missing and came to know that they were taken away by some unidentified person.

On getting information, a police team led by Janipur SHO Vikram Sharma and Sub-Inspector Manzoor Wani worked tirelessly to track down the accused and rescue the kidnapped girls, the spokesperson said.

Leveraging technical expertise and human intelligence, the police were able to identify and apprehend the accused and rescue the abducted girls from his clutches, he said.

