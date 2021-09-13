Jammu, Sep 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Mohammd Altaf Bukhari Monday said peace and harmony are imperative for progress and development of the union territory.

Addressing a day-long party convention at Chougan in Kishtwar district, Bukhari said, "The impact of armed violence negatively influences development, peace and good governance, often by creating a climate of impunity, corruption and by undermining public institutions."

Also Read | TNEA Rank List Releasing Tomorrow, Here's How Candidates Can Check Rank List on Official Website tneaonline.org.

He appealed to the youth to shun the path of violence and contribute in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Referring to the killing of probationary police sub inspector Arshid Ahmad by terrorists in Srinagar, Bukhari said the incident inflicted miseries not only on his family, but also added to the already agonising situation in Kashmir. "The nature has gifted J&K with abundant natural resources that can uplift the economic conditions of every household. For that we all need to contribute and create an enabling atmosphere for the optimal use of these resources,” he remarked.

Also Read | NEET Solver Gang Busted in Varanasi, Vegetable Seller’s Daughter Arrested for Taking NEET 2021 Exam For Someone Else For Rs 5 Lakh.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to involve local people in power projects in Kishtwar.

He said Kishtwar has abundant water resources and it will have at least five major new power projects -- Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kewar, Dul Hasti-II and revived Ratle -- and locals expect they will be given priority in employment in these projects.

Bukhari said around 20,000 MW of electricity can be generated in this area provided the government makes effort.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)