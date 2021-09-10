Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 10 (ANI): In continuation of the events and celebration of Jashn-E-Azadi, a Guftagoo was conducted on the Syncretic Culture of Kashmir at Muqam Shah Wali, Drugmulla on Thursday.

According to an official statement issued by the PRO Defence, Srinagar, the program was a grand success with almost 800 people being attending it. The festival comprised of a very healthy discussion on Sufism, Cultural traditions of Kashmir, teachings of Syed Zati Shah Wali and the way ahead for a peaceful and syncretic culture in Kashmir.

Also Read | Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 9,871 Crore Released to 17 States, Says Finance Ministry.

The program's highlight was the participation of the two panchayats of Muqam Shah Wali. The event also had two powerful performances of Qawwali and by Sufi singers from Kupwara.

The Guftagoo dwelled upon various facets of Sufism and its impact and role in the Kashmiri culture.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 10i Smartphone With Helio P65 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The arrival of Sufism in Kashmir greatly impacted the society and polity of Kashmir. Moreover, Sufi saints in Kashmir while cementing the Islamic belief system in the Valley, worked assiduously to build a society that espoused the cause of inter-faith harmony, read the release.

"The rise of a pluralistic cultural order in the Kashmir Valley was a by-product of the positive influence of Sufi saints in Kashmir as the inherent eclecticism of Sufi practices within Kashmir, richly influenced the lives of ordinary people in the Kashmir Valley. Thus, Sufism as an ideology promoted the creation of a composite culture in Kashmir," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)