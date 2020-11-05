New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): As Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan extended birthday greeting by calling him "an excellent person as well as the best batsman in the world".

"Happy birthday to Virat Kohli, an idol for the youth of the country and the world. You will always keep making everyone proud with your game," Javadekar tweeted.

Also Read | North Korea Prohibits Smoking in Public Places: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 5, 2020.

"He is not only the best batsman in the world but also the best man. During the lockdown, the way he delivered food to thousands of people through one of his brands is an example of humanity. Happy birthday to Indian team captain and 'Dilli ke laal' (Delhi's son)," Vardhan wrote on Twitter.

Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008. The player went on to play 248 ODIs for the team and has amassed 11,867 runs.

Also Read | Monthly Electricity Bills to Cost More in Karnataka as KERC Hikes Power Tariff by 40 Paise Per Unit Day After Bypolls.

Kohli has represented India in 86 Test matches, scoring 7,240 runs with the highest of 254*. In T20I cricket, he has played 82 matches and scored 2,794 runs.

Currently, the player is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), being played in the UAE. The team has reached the playoffs and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)