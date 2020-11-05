Mumbai, November 5: Ahead of the election results, the campaign team of US President Donald Trump has threatened to file a nationwide lawsuit to "expose the election corruption" perpetrated by the Democratic Party. Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden on Wednesday neared the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House with several battleground states still in play, as incumbent President Donald Trump challenged the vote count.

Air Quality continued to deteriorate in Delhi-NCR. As per National Air Quality Index, AQI is at 469 (severe) in Sector-51 Gurugram, at 458 in Noida Sector 1 (severe), at 469 in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and at 421 in New Industrial Town Faridabad.

On Wednesday, a local court in Maharashtra's Alibaug sent Republic TV Managing Director and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami to 14 days judicial custody till November 18. He was arrested from his residence earlier in the day in connection with a 2018 suicide case which was reopened.

