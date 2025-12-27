Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Law Minister Raghupathi launched a sharp attack on All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), accusing him of making "baseless allegations" against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and questioning his moral authority to speak on welfare schemes.

Responding to EPS's criticism following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's open challenge in Kallakurichi, the minister said Palaniswami was "deliberately misleading the public" while ignoring the shortcomings of the previous AIADMK regime.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Concludes Seat-Sharing Talks on 207 Seats, Says Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam (Watch Video).

Raghupathi alleged that while EPS reacts aggressively to issues concerning the DMK government, he "remains silent on matters related to the Union government."

He further charged that Palaniswami avoids the media when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is present, but adopts a confrontational tone otherwise.

Also Read | CISF Personnel Gently Intervenes as Child Runs to Meet Father at Airport, Video of Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral.

Referring to the formation of the Kallakurichi district, the minister said merely creating a district and naming it was not sufficient. "Does a child grow on its own just because it is born? Shouldn't it be provided with nutritious food? Similarly, when a district is formed, doesn't it require proper infrastructure and buildings?" he asked.

He noted that during the AIADMK Regime, the Collectorate operated temporarily from the Market Committee complex in Kallakurichi. "Only after the DMK government came to power was the foundation stone laid in September 2024 for a permanent Collectorate building by Collector Prasanth. Why does Palaniswami feel agitated when the Chief Minister inaugurates a building whose foundation was laid under the DMK government?" Raghupathi questioned.

Countering EPS's allegation that the DMK government was merely cutting ribbons and pasting stickers on AIADMK projects, the minister recalled the 2015 Chennai floods. "Was it not the AIADMK government that pasted Jayalalithaa's photos even on relief materials supplied by private individuals and volunteers? From relief kits to suitcases, horses, children and even newlyweds, stickers were pasted everywhere, bringing embarrassment to Tamil Nadu before the world," he said.

Raghupathi also listed several major incidents that occurred during the AIADMK rule, including the Paramakudi and Thoothukudi police firings, granite scam, Kodanadu murders, Koovathur resort episode, Moulivakkam building collapse, Sathankulam custodial deaths, Nirmala Devi case, Jallikattu protests and Dharmapuri violence, questioning EPS's claim of having delivered "good governance."

On the issue of providing laptops to 20 lakh students, the minister said Palaniswami's criticism was unfounded. "Election promises are meant to be fulfilled within five years. Questioning why laptops are being distributed after four-and-a-half years shows political desperation."

Raghupathi clarified that the DMK government had no intention of discontinuing the laptop scheme introduced by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. "That is precisely why we are continuing it. However, during the EPS-led AIADMK government, the scheme was effectively halted after 2019. He first stopped Jayalalithaa's own scheme and now questions us.

Responding to EPS's challenge for a public debate, Raghupathi said, "Why a stage debate? The Assembly is the right forum. When the Chief Minister raises questions, AIADMK members walk out rather than answer. Does such a leader need to issue open challenges?"

The minister said the people of Tamil Nadu were well aware of the difference between the AIADMK and DMK administrations and would respond appropriately at the right time. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)