Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday held a review meeting on irrigation projects in Jalgaon district with local leaders.

He said the projects in the North Maharashtra district will be completed after addressing soon problems which are delaying their implementation.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil replied in the negative to a question whether there was discussion during the meeting about inducting into the NCP a senior BJP leader from North Maharashtra -- an apparent reference to Eknath Khadse.

We reviewed water resources projects from the district, said Patil, who is also the Maharashtra NCP chief.

There was no discussion on it, he replied when asked about the issue of inducting the disgruntled BJP leader into the NCP, a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led government.

