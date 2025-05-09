New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): JD(U) leader KC Tyagi expressed strong support for India's military response to ongoing provocations from Pakistan. He praised the Indian Army, saying, "The Indian Army is responding to Pakistan's every attack as a challenge. It is destroying its every plan."

Tyagi further added, "Despite these decisive actions, Pakistan continues with its evil activities. The Indian Defence Force cannot be praised enough for its resilience and response."

He concluded by stating, "If Pakistan imposes war, India will give a befitting reply."

Congress leader Pawan Khera also backed the Army action in Pakistan and said that it was important to isolate Pakistan.

"The world has to realise that Pakistan will not improve; they'll not correct themselves...It's important to isolate Pakistan. IMF (International Monetary Fund) is meeting today. We have demanded from the IMF that funds should not be given to a country which shelters, protects and produces terror," he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army stated.

Taking to X on Friday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated that the drone attacks were "effectively neutralised" and the ceasefire violations were appropriately responded to. The ADG PI also noted that the successful retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces was also under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, during which the Armed Forces neutralised nine terror camps in Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Moreover, it has been learnt that Indian armed forces struck deep into Pakistani territory while responding to the missile strikes, destroying a Chinese-supplied HQ-99 air defence unit in Lahore and damaging key radar infrastructure.

The sources informed that the Narendra Modi government didn't materialise the level of preparedness overnight, but has been upgrading India's air defence architecture since 2014. This includes a Rs 35,000 crore deal signed in 2018 for five 400 Triumf squadrons, of which three are operational along the borders with China and Pakistan.

Moreover, India signed a deal worth Rs 2.5 billion dollars with Israel for the deployment of Barak-8 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MR-SAM), which remain active in frontline bases like Bhatinda, the sources said, adding that the centre also focused on developing Indigenous Akash missile batteries and DRDO-developed counter-drone systems.

The Operation Sindoor also marked the debut of loitering munitions - suicidal drones, ordered in 2021 and manufactured in India. The sources said these drones executed simultaneous, precision strikes across sectors, taking Pakistan's defences by surprise.

Harop drones of Israeli origin are now built locally, sources said. They were deployed to target and destroy air defence assets in Karachi and Lahore. (ANI)

