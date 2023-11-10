New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): A member of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee and JDU MP Girdhari Lal Yadav on Friday alleged that the inquiry into the 'Cash-For-Query' allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra had not been done properly, stating that the meeting concluded in two minutes.

"They did not even take 2 minutes in concluding the meeting. They should have discussed... There should have been a debate on the report they had submitted... It is not about anyone's respect or disrespect, the main point is that the inquiry has not been done properly," Member of Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, Yadav said on Lok Sabha Ethics Panel adopting report on 'Cash-For-Query' allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

Also Read | Mumbai Car Crash: SUV Rams Into Several Vehicles Queued Up at Toll Plaza on Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Three Killed, Driver Booked (Watch Video).

He further said that whatever happened was against the principle of justice.

"There is an allegation that Darshan Hiranandani had paid her but they did not summon him... This shows that whatever happened was against the principle of justice. They have implemented biased behaviour," he added.

Also Read | Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Direction To Make Guidelines for 'Protection' of Hinduism in India.

Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP and member of the Parliament Ethics Committee who voted in favour of the report said that the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee chairman would now send the report to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"In the meeting yesterday, it was decided that we will send the application of the suspension of TMC MP Mahua Moitra to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Voting was done yesterday, in which 6 people were in favour and 4 against. I think that the Chairman of the Ethics Committee Vinod Sonkar will send the report today or tomorrow. After that, Lok Sabha Speaker will decide the further course of action" Aparajita Sarangi said.

Earlier today, Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has alleged that the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which was probing her role in the 'Cash for Query' case was functioning like a 'Kangaroo' court.

In a post on X the TMC MP also said that the committee doesn't have the mandate for expelling her from the Lok Sabha.'

"Proud to go down in parliamentary history as 1st person to be unethically expelled by Ethics Comm whose mandate doesn't include expulsion. 1st expel and then ask govt to ask CBI to find evidence. Kangaroo court, monkey business from start to finish" said Mahua Moitra in her post.

The Krishnanagar. MP also claimed that the allegation levelled at her by the BJP and its MP Nishikant Dubey would help her win her Lok Sabha seat by a larger margin in 2024.

"Never Waste a Good Crisis they say. Thanks BJP Dung For Brains - this just helped me double my 2024 winning margin," Mahua Moitra posted on X.

The Trinamool Congress has also backed its MP questioning the functioning of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar.

Earlier on Thursday, the meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the 'Cash-for-Query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was held wherein it adopted the report with a 6:4 majority.

According to sources, the Committee, in its draft report, accused Moitra of being involved in 'unethical conduct' and sharing her ID login and password with unauthorised person.

"One common ground for all the opposition MPs to submit a dissent note is that the enquiry is not fair. They have said that Darshan Hiranandani should have been summoned by the committee to ensure a free and fair enquiry in all respects," the sources said.

As per sources, the draft report on Mahua Moitra's cash-for-questions case reveals that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times.

"On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai," according to the draft report of the ethics committee.

The draft report suggested several findings including, "The serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha."

The draft report is learnt to have suggested that "serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment".

"Unethical Conduct' and 'Contempt of the House' by Mahua Moitra by way of accepting money - cash and kind, amenities and various other facilities by Mahua Moitra, MP from Darshan Hiranandani, Business Tycoon, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates," it is learnt to have said.

The draft report spans approximately 500 pages.

Earlier last month, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

The Ethics Committee has sought details reports from Information Technology (IT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding IP address and location. The committee also sought MHA's input on the dangers of sharing login credentials, emphasizing the legal consequences under Section IT ACT 2000. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)