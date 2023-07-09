Kota (Rajasthan) [India], July 9 (ANI): A student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, the officials said on Sunday.

According to Circle Inspector of Police (CI) Kota Paramjit Singh, the police received information about the death of a student due to suicide in Kota's Mahaveer Nagar.

The official also stated that the reason for the suicide has not been ascertained and that the student was preparing for the IIT-JEE.

"The student was preparing for the JEE. However, the exact reason for the suicide is not clear," CI Paramjit Singh said.

The official further said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact reason behind the student taking the extreme step.

More details awaited. (ANI)

