Nagpur, May 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old jeweller was arrested for allegedly throwing acid on his wife and attacking his brother-in-law with a blade, leaving them injured, in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the accused, Vinod Vinkane, and his wife, Bharati (36), had a heated argument over some financial matter at their house in Veltur village, a police official said.

In a fit of rage, Vinod threw acid on Bharati.

When his brother-in-law, Saurabh Yavalkar (31), tried to intervene, the accused attacked him with a blade.

Bharati and her brother were injured in the incident and taken to hospital for treatment.

A case was registered by the police.

