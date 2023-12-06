Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 6 (ANI): The winter session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will begin on December 15.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan has given his approval to the proposal to convene the session.

The winter session will be of one week, which began on December 15, and will conclude on December 22.

The six working days session will be important in many ways. The government can again bring up the issues of domicile, reservation and mob lynching in this session. (ANI)

