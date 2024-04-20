India News | Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi Calls 'Ulgulan Rally' as Anti-development, Against Sanatan

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 20 (ANI): Taking on the INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan rally', which translates as rebellion, scheduled to happen on Sunday, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi termed it as the summit of anti Sanatan and anti-development people.

He said those who are against the development are coming together tomorrow.

Launching a scathing attack on the Ulgulan Maha rally of the JMM, Marandi said, "A big rally of the INDI alliance is happening in Ranchi and all those who are against Jharkhand, and are anti-Sanatan, anti-development, and anti-nation are gathering in Ranchi. If the BJP had not formed the government in the centre and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had not been the Prime Minister, Jharkhand would have never been formed."

He further said that the Congress ruled for 55 years but never made Jharkhand.

"They spoke about the development of Jharkhand and the people but did nothing. It was the BJP who understood the people of the state and gave a guarantee to the people that once the BJP came to power, separate Jharkhand would be created and on November 15, 2020, Jharkhand was created," he said.

He further said that for four years, the state was ruled by Hemant Soren and he is now in jail due to his misdeeds.

"He did not leave behind sand for the people of Jharkhand while hills in Rajmahal have been excavated and a scam of Rs 1,000 crore has been conducted. Whether it is sand, coal or stone, all are being looted, and even irregularities are being committed in land dealing, and they even did not leave behind the land of the Pahans. And slowly, all those who are involved in these land dealings are now being put behind bars," he added.

He said that the people of Jharkhand know that these people have never respected the feelings of the people.

"When Jawans were being killed on borders, they used to do politics on that. These people were asking for proof of surgical strikes and kept working to weaken the nation," he added.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury expressed his regret of not being able to attend the public meeting of the INDIA bloc.

In a letter dated April 20 to Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Sitaram Yechury said, "Unfortunately, I am in the midst of the election campaign in Kerala, where voting is scheduled for April 26. You are surely aware of the importance of Kerala for the CPI(M). Therefore, it is unfortunate that I will not be able to attend the public meeting on April 21 in Ranchi. I am sure that you will understand these circumstances."

The rally will be held at Prabhat Tara Ground 21 to protest against the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each. (ANI)

