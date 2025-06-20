Ranchi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday gave its nod to key initiatives, including Rs 633-crore highway projects, construction of colleges and policy reforms.

The decisions were taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Approval was granted for a Rs 301.12-crore six-lane carriageway with service roads, cycle tracks, and footpaths in the capital Ranchi to be executed by the State Highways Authority and includes land acquisition, rehabilitation, utility shifting, and bridge construction, an official said after the meeting.

The cabinet also approved a key four-lane urban road for the capital at an estimated cost of Rs 141.06 crore.

Besides, nod was also given for a Rs 114.99-crore road project in Latehar that includes widening and reconstruction of a 25-km stretch.

The official said approval was also given for a Rs 38-crore project for Simdega-Chhattisgarh border road and Rs 37.88 crore for the construction of a bridge over the Koel River.

Meanwhile, a statement from the chief minister's office said the cabinet approved a Rs 57.95-crore project for the construction of a women's college in Khunti, under Ranchi University besides Rs 38.76 crore for a degree college at Ichagarh, Seraikela-Kharsawan under Kolhan University, Chaibasa.

"A new policy framework was approved to regulate promotions of primary school teachers across the state with the formation of Jharkhand Government Primary School Teacher Promotion Rules, 2025," the statement said.

Approval was given for the creation of 56 new posts (28 each) for diploma-level pharmacy institutions in Dumka and Palamu, besides constituting a legislative forum to raise awareness and mobilise policy support on HIV/AIDS issues.

Clearance was also given to increase ground coverage and building height for the Taj Hotel Project.

"The cabinet approved an increase in the maximum ground coverage from 25 per cent to 40 per cent and building height from 26 m to 27 m in the Core Capital Area to facilitate the proposed Taj Hotel," it said.

A recurring annual assistance grant of Rs 3 crore was given to the Jharkhand State Hindu Religious Trust Board, Ranchi.

The cabinet also approved amendments in Jharkhand State Medical Council (Amendment) Rules, 2025, and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (Graduate Level) Examination Rules, 2015.

An amount of Rs 31.50 crore from the Jharkhand Contingency Fund (JCF) was sanctioned to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission for conducting competitive exams during FY 2025-26.

