Ranchi, Aug 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday gave his approval to a proposal for creating 159 posts of teachers to teach local languages like Santhali, Ho, and Mundari in affiliated colleges and postgraduate teaching centres under Kolhan University in Chaibasa.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 18-Year-Old Mentally Ill Girl Raped In Shahjahanpur District; FIR Registered.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Indian Recalls Kabul Horror After Rescue, Says 'Were Afraid That Taliban Gunmen May Kill Us'.

More than 200 posts will be created for such teachers in colleges under several other universities soon, Soren said.

The approval comes close on the heels of the state government giving its nod to a proposal to make knowledge of regional and tribal languages mandatory for government jobs in the state through the Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved the proposal related to the creation of posts of teachers for teaching Santhali, Ho, Kudukh, Kurmali and Mundari languages in Kolhan University, Chaibasa.

“The posts of 135 teachers are to be created in 14 affiliated colleges of the university and 24 in postgraduate centres," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The step is being taken by the government to ensure the teaching of regional and tribal languages in the state universities.

Meanwhile, in a tweet Soren said: "My aim is not only to give priority to the rich local languages of Jharkhand in government jobs but also to strengthen related curriculum. Appointments will be made on more than 200 posts for languages like Santhali, Ho, Kurmali, Khortha, Mundari etc."

The Jharkhand Cabinet in its meeting on August 5 had approved a proposal to make knowledge of regional and tribal languages mandatory for government jobs in the state.

It was decided that candidates desirous of jobs in the state should know the local culture, language, and tradition.

They should also attain at least 30 per cent marks in a regional and tribal language which will be added to the scores while preparing the merit list, as per the Cabinet decision.

The regional and tribal languages which any candidate can opt for the state-level examination are Mundari, Kharia, Ho, Santhali, Khortha, Panchpargania, Bangla, Urdu, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Kurukh, and Odia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)