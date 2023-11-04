Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 4 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday inaugurated the child artist exhibition, being organized from November 3-5.

The programme aims to help schoolchildren earn money from their artwork.

More than 100 artworks, which were selected through a screening process, have been displayed at the exhibition at Ranchi's Audrey House.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister observed paintings and other artefacts made on the theme of "Earning For Learning" by the children of various schools.

The exhibition, which is being organised by the Jharkhand School of Education will conclude on November 5.

"Such events give students a platform to showcase their creations," the Jharkhand CM said. (ANI)

