Seraikela (Jharkhand), Feb 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday said his government was committed to strengthen the basic infrastructure in the state by implementing the welfare schemes framed by his predecessor.

The policies and welfare schemes framed by former chief minister Hemant Soren during his tenure would be implemented more effectively, the CM said soon after he reached his ancestral village Jhilingora in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

He emphasised on the need for strengthening economic, social, education and health sectors to take the state forward.

Jharkhand has "plenty of mineral reserves but unfortunately, the people of the state were deprived of such benefits", he said.

The CM assured the people of improving infrastructure such as roads, electricity and water and on the industrial front, more incentives would be given.

However, private companies and institutions should ensure 75 per cent reservation to local people, he said.

Hemant Soren, the JMM executive president, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case. He resigned from the CM's post before that.

