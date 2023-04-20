Ranchi, Apr 20 (PTI) Jharkhand continued to reel under intense heatwave conditions with mercury soaring to 44.7 degree celsius in some areas.

However, partial relief is expected from April 21 with light rains in some parts of the state, a weather official said on Thursday.

The state government has already announced a change in school timings from April 19-25 during which the students from kindergarten to class 5 will attend schools from 7 am to 11 am, while senior pupils will continue classes till noon and no prayer meetings or sports will be conducted under the sun.

"Jharkhand's Godda registered the highest temperature at 44.7 degree, while Jamshedpur recorded 44.1 degree and temperature at Daltonganj stod at 43.8 degree.

"Light rains and thunderstorm are expected for two-three days from April 21 that may decrease the temperature by two to four degrees," Ranchi meteorological centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said.

State capital Ranchi saw its temperature hovering around 40 degrees celsius.

