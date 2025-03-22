Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], March 22 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district earlier today has succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

According to Chaibasa Police, Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal and Head Constable Parth Pratim Dey of the CRPF 193rd battalion were injured in the blast, which occurred in the forest area of Marangponga under Chotanagra Police Station limits on Saturday.

Both personnel were airlifted to Ranchi for advanced medical treatment. However, Sub-Inspector Mandal succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

