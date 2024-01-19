Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) Four ultras belonging to the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were on Friday arrested during a raid in Palamu district, a senior police officer said.

The arrests were made when they came to collect levy from contractors engaged in construction of buildings under different welfare projects in Bihra village, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.

Two country-made pistols, three mobile phones and two motorcycles were recovered from them, Ramesan said.

