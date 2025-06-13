Ranchi, Jun 13 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the state's Director General of Police, Anurag Gupta, to formulate a standard operating procedure for providing security to students in educational institutions.

The court was hearing criminal appeal petitions during which the DGP, Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) vice-chancellor Indranil Manna, and another official of the varsity appeared before the court here.

Also Read | 'Truth Must Come Out': Congress Demands High-Level Probe Into Air India AI171 Flight Crash.

The officers were directed to appear in the court of Justice Sanjay Prasad to explain reasons behind the death of a polytechnic student belonging to the scheduled caste category in the university campus last year.

The high court was hearing criminal appeal petitions of two persons convicted for the murder of the student on November 14 last year.

Also Read | Vijay Rupani Dies in Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 600 Rajkot Schools to Remain Closed on June 14 in Tribute to Former Gujarat CM.

The court observed that the death of a student belonging to the scheduled caste category in BIT-Mesra speaks of a serious lapse in security inside the campus.

The death of the student was the result of a clash between two groups.

In the course of arguments, the court was also informed that the investigation of the case was done by a sub-inspector of police rather than an officer of the rank of DSP, which is the mandate under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The court directed the BIT management to produce details of investigation into the matter on the next date of hearing on June 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)