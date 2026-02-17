Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 17 (ANI): A Jharkhand High Court lawyer allegedly dragged a young man on the bonnet of his Mercedes car after a collision with a motorbike.

The incident unfolded when the victim got into an argument with the lawyer, Manoj Tandon, after a collision with a motorbike. The lawyer then dragged the motorcyclist on the bonnet for a few kilometres, the victim's mother alleged.

Also Read | Telangana Drug Bust: 3 Arrested for Peddling Ganja to Students Using Crowdfunded Money.

Mother of the motorbike rider told ANI, "My son, Nawaz Khan, who works in TCS, had taken his brother to the Board exams centre on his motorbike. While returning, a car belonging to a lawyer named Manoj Tandon collided with my son's motorbike, causing damage to it."

"My son demanded compensation for the damage the lawyer's car caused to the motorbike. During the argument between the two, my son held onto the car's bonnet. At this, Manoj Tandon dragged my son by his car. He took my son to his flat, where he was beaten up by many people. We want justice. I have registered a police case," she alleged.

Also Read | French President Emmanuel Macron Meets Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Akhtar and Other Bollywood Celebs During Mumbai Visit (See Pics).

Ranchi Deputy Superintendent of Police PK Mishra told ANI that the police are yet to receive a formal complaint in the matter.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)