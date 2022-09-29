Ranchi, Sep 29 (PTI) A division of the High Court of Jharkhand on Thursday clamped a stay on CBI investigation against state Industries Secretary Vandana Dadel in a case of allotment of plots in Adityapur Industrial Area Development Authority (AIADA) in violation of rules.

The alleged anomalies took place in 2009 when Dadel was the executive director of AIADA.

Hearing a petition on the alleged discrepancies in allotment of plots, a single bench of the high court on September 22 ordered an inquiry by the central investigating agency against AIADA officials.

Dadel, a woman IAS officer, moved a division bench comprising Justices Aparesh Kumar Singh and Deepak Roushan challenging the order of the single bench.

The single judge had observed that plots have been allocated to beneficiaries without following the norms of AIADA.

The land of AIADA is meant to establish factories, but it has been handed over to people for setting up showrooms and shopping malls at commercial rates violating rules, the single judge said.

Arguing on behalf of the government, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan on Thursday submitted that the order of the single judge will have far-reaching consequences as all works of AIADA have been kept on hold and will affect development work in the area.

The matter will come up for hearing again after the Durga Puja vacation.

