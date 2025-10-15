Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) in Mesra held its 35th Convocation Ceremony, conferring degrees upon over 1,400 graduates in a dignified event that celebrated academic excellence and innovation.

The convocation was graced by Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who attended as the Chief Guest. Addressing the graduating students, Dr Narayanan urged them to nurture scientific curiosity, pursue lifelong learning, and contribute meaningfully to the nation's development.

"As you embark on your professional journey, it is important to remember that empathy, collaboration, and purpose remain the key pillars to success. Let your actions reflect the values and knowledge you have gained at this prestigious institution, as you transform lives and address the globe's pressing challenges. Congratulations and a rewarding future awaits you with endless opportunities," Dr Narayanan said.

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the institute prayer, symbolising the pursuit of knowledge and wisdom.

Chancellor of BIT Mesra and Chairman of the CK Birla Group, CK Birla, extended his congratulations to the graduates, emphasising the importance of curiosity, clarity, and purpose in leadership.

"Convocation marks not just the close of an academic journey but the beginning of a lifelong pursuit of curiosity and innovation. The world today calls for leaders who can think with clarity, act with integrity and build with purpose. I am confident that the graduates of BIT Mesra will stand at the forefront of this transformation, using knowledge and imagination to shape a future that is both progressive and inclusive," Birla said.

As the ceremony progressed, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Indranil Manna, presented the annual activity report, underlining BIT Mesra's key accomplishments in research, innovation, and global collaborations.

His address emphasised the institute's commitment to setting new benchmarks and fostering industry leaders and future-ready professionals.

"At BIT Mesra, we firmly believe that education is not merely about gaining knowledge but cultivating vision, integrity, and determination to lead. As our graduates step into the professional world, I am confident that they will continue to bring meaningful change across industries and communities. I once again congratulate all the graduates for their hard work and commitment to excellence," said Professor Manna.

BIT Mesra's 35th Convocation witnessed the awarding of degrees to 1,000 undergraduate students, 320 postgraduates, 75 PhD scholars, and 65 diploma holders. Additionally, top-performing students received gold medals for consistent academic brilliance.

As the ceremony neared its conclusion, the esteemed dignitaries were felicitated, and the master of ceremonies extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of the faculty, staff, and the convocation committee.

The 35th Convocation of BIT Mesra was a reflection of the institute's role in shaping visionaries and responsible citizens who can transform challenges into viable opportunities and lead with compassion. (ANI)

