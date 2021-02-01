Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jan 31 (PTI) A 28-year-old man from Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, who was working in a Danish shipping company, has gone missing from a ship during its voyage from Singapore to Hongkong, an official said on Sunday.

Parents of Rajat Kumar Gupta has approached the Ramgarh district administration to get help from the state government and the ministry of external affairs, the official said.

The merchant navy staff was last seen on the ship on January 27, his father Pradeep Kumar Gupta informed the state police.

He told the police that the Denmark-based shipping company has informed him via email and phone from its India office in Mumbai that search operations had been carried out for him with the help of divers in mid-sea but he was not found.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh said that the police have been asked to take steps for extending all help to the family.

