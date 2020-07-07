Ranchi, Jul 6 (PTI) One more person has succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the death toll due to the disease to 20 in the state, a government bulletin said on Monday.

The death was reported from Dhanbad district.

The state also registered 39 fresh cases of coronavirus infections during the day, raising the tally to 2,854, it said.

A total of 2,068 people, including 23 on Monday, recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, the bulletin said.

Ranchi district accounted for the highest number of fatalities in the state with four deaths, followed by three in Hazaribag, two each in Sahibganj, Bokaro, East Singhbhum and Giridih, and one each in Gumla, Khunti, Koderma, Dhanbad and Simdega.

