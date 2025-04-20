Medininagar (Jharkhand), Apr 20 (PTI) Over 40 seized vehicles parked inside the Medininagar Town Police Station campus in Palamu district were gutted in a fire on Sunday, an official said.

Two fire tenders brought the flames under control after an hour, he said, adding, there were no reports of any injury.

Though the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet, short circuit is suspected to be the reason, Officer-in-Charge Gulshan Birua said.

The vehicles damaged in the fire on the police station campus include motorcycles, buses and autorickshaws, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

