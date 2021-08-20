Chatra (Jharkhand) [India], August 20 (ANI): In a major success, Jharkhand Police and Central Reserve Police Force in a joint operation on Thursday arrested a wanted Naxalite Ramesh Ganju aka Azad who was carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh.

Jharkhand Police said the arrested Naxal was involved in the killing more than 30 Police personnel in the last 20-30 years.

Over 45 cases are registered against him in various police stations of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Acting on the specific input, the security force personnel nabbed the accused, who arrived in the area to meet some contacts. The arrested Naxal is believed to be an expert in planting landmines. (ANI)

