Ranchi, Sep 4 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 46,480 on Friday as 1,618 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 444, a health official said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 15,150, while 30,886 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

A total of 30,835 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

