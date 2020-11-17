Ranchi, Nov 17 (PTI) Four more persons died of COVID- 19 in Jharkhand, while the state reported 166 new cases, officials said on Tuesday.

So far, 928 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the state, they said.

Two of the latest deaths were reported from Ranchi and one each from Dumka and Dhanbad.

There are 2,754 active cases in the state at present.

Of the new cases, 56 were detected in Ranchi, 32 in East Singhbhum, and 12 each in Dhanbad and Ramgarh.

The state has so far reported 1,06,230 cases of COVID-19. Of them, 1,02,548 have already recovered.

A total of 14,461 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

